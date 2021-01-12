Youngstown man receives sentence for dog’s starving death

An exam showed the animal had been starved, with little more than leaves and sawdust in its stomach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man has been sentenced to 180 days in jail, followed by three years of probation for starving a dog to death.

James Antwon Jones was accused of leaving a dog chained to a doghouse at a home on Sherwood Avenue.

A humane agent found the 2-year-old pit bull mix in December of 2019, saying it had been dead for several days.

An exam showed the animal had been starved, with little more than leaves and sawdust in its stomach.

Jones pleaded guilty in November to a charge of cruelty to a companion animal.

He was indicted under Goddard’s Law, named after a late Cleveland-area meteorologist and animal activist, which makes cruelty to companion animals a felony.