Youngstown man receives sentence for charge in cocaine-trafficking investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 12 defendants indicted in February 2019 on charges related to the sale of cocaine in the Youngstown area was sentenced this week in federal court to two years in prison.

Judge Solomon Oliver, Jr. handed down the sentence Tuesday to Eric Gilford, 29, of Covington Avenue, after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Gilford is presently serving a six-year prison sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on an unrelated case.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, one year of his federal sentence will run consecutive to that prison term.

Court papers state that Gilford was one of 12 people who were selling mostly cocaine, but also some heroin and fentanyl in 2016 and 2017.

Federal court records show seven of the 12 have already been sentenced. The remaining cases are still going through the court system.