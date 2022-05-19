YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man received a four- to six-year prison sentence Wednesday as part of a plea deal for sending inappropriate messages to a teen girl.

Robert Hite, II, 42, pleaded guilty in March to felony charges of importuning, endangering children and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

As part of his plea deal, he will also have to serve five years of probation upon his release from prison and register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Hite was arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force after task force members received a tip of inappropriate messages that Hite sent to the 15-year-old victim between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28, 2021.