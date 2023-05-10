YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother who was desperately searching for a kidney for her son is now breathing a sigh of relief.

Today, Luis Garcia has a new kidney and no longer depends on dialysis.

It was last June when Naida Gonzalez contacted us about her son. Garcia as diagnosed with kidney failure about four years ago. he had been diabetic since he was 12 years old.

Gonzalez says it was diabetes that eventually led to his kidneys failing.

The successful transplant took place in Pittsburgh about a month ago. Gonzalex was worried what would happen if to her son if he didn’t find an organ match.

“If I leave this world, he’s going to keep on living. And like he said, he wanted to get out opf the machin, so he’s out of the machine,” she said.

Gonzalez offers some advice for those waiting for a kidney match — never give up.