YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested in April after city police served a search warrant at a South Side home was sentenced Tuesday to over five years in federal prison for having two guns.

Albert Cosey, 49, received a sentence of 63 months in prison from U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cosey pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 9. He was indicted June 23 by a federal grand jury following an April 28 arrest by Youngstown police at a home in the 500 block of Cohasset Drive.

Police were at the home serving a search warrant investigating drug activity. Inside were five bags of crack cocaine, four bags of marijuana, 270 painkillers and four ecstasy pills, reports said. In an upstairs room, police found a loaded .32-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber rifle, according to the report.

Reports said Cosey was in the room where the guns were found. Court records show he has criminal cases in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court dating back to 1992, but online records for that year are incomplete.

However, in 1998, he was charged in the same court with possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, he was sentenced to two years in prison by former Judge Maureen Cronin after he pleaded guilty as charged.

The indictment in his federal case said he also had convictions in federal court in 2004 on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.