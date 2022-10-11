YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After years of working and planning, a Youngstown man has reached his dream of opening his own tattoo shop.

Myke Parker has been a tattoo artist since he was in high school.

“I was playing football and tore my ACL, and I had a new kid, Serenity — that’s the Serenity in ‘Serenity Ink.’ After that it was like, ‘Let me do this to get a couple extra dollars to be a provider,’ and then it was like, ‘Alright, I’m kind of good at this,’” he said.

From there, Parker would go on to tattoo thousands of people in the Youngstown area. From portraits to cover-ups and everything in between, it’s something he is passionate about and is a part of him.

Saturday, he held a grand opening for his shop, Serenity Ink., named after his daughter, whom he hopes will inherit the business one day.

“Even if she doesn’t decide to do tattoos, I want her to know that she’s able to collect a check in here, you know. It’s hers, it got your name on it,” he said.

Parker said opening his shop was more than just a goal for him, but something his daughter could see and learn from.

“It feels good to me, to like, give her that example of a man standing on his word, you know, no matter how long it takes,” he said.

Parker says he chose to stay in Youngstown because it’s home, and he wants to be an inspiration to others.

“If it’s not just pursuing tattooing, it can be any portion of their dreams. You know, just pursue it, you don’t have to do it because someone else is doing it, or you feel like you can’t do it because no one has ever done it before. Just do it,” he said.

Parker has two other artists working in the shop now, too. The shop is a reflection of his personality and the things that he loves — with everything from action figures and paintings and signs.

Serenity Ink is open Monday through Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., at 3616 Market St. Appointments can be made by calling 330-518-3195.