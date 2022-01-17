YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Youngstown has gone out of his way to help others on his street.

John Warchol lives on Palmer Avenue on the city’s South Side. Monday, he decided to help his neighbors out during the winter storm.

Using his Caterpillar Compact Track Loader, he began plowing his neighbors’ driveways.

He said he was bored in the house and figured, “Why not?”

He was outside working for several hours and did around 15 houses.

Warchol didn’t charge anyone for his services, he said he just wanted to help everyone out.