Court records show Gould was convicted of sex offenses twice in Pennsylvania

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl with developmental delays appeared in court Tuesday.

Daniel Gould is charged with four counts of rape against a 16-year-old girl.

The Youngstown man pleaded not guilty to the charges as well as to failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Gould was convicted of sex offenses twice in Pennsylvania.