WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown man charged in Sunday’s deadly shooting in Warren appeared in court Wednesday.

Ronieque Requel, 26, pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated burglary and having weapons under disability. A judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

The charges stem from the death of 28-year-old Adam Spaid on Milton Street Southeast on Sunday. Police were sent to Spaid’s home for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found Spaid with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spaid died at the hospital.

Police said they found Requel at the scene, where they arrested him.

Requel is set to be back in court Feb. 26.