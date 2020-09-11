Youngstown man pleads guilty to string of robberies

Investigators were able to find Ramirez by tracking purchases from a credit card taken in one of the robberies for food to a home on Detroit Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a string of robberies in the city.

Edgar Ramirez, 22, of Detroit Avenue, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a six-count bill of information charging him with interference with commerce by means of robbery and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 24 before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

The bill of information was filed last month against Ramirez, who was one of two men charged in a string of robberies of stores and gas stations in December and early January.

Investigators were able to find Ramirez by tracking purchases from a credit card taken in one of the robberies for food to a home on Detroit Avenue where Ramirez lived.

At the home, investigators found items taken in some of the robberies as well as a semiautomatic handgun that was also used in the robberies.

A bill of information has also been filed against the co-defendant, Melvin Jackson, 18, but his case is still open.

Jackson and Ramirez have both been in the Mahoning County Jail since a criminal complaint was filed in January against the pair.

