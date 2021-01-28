Youngstown man pleads guilty to string of robberies in the city

Jones will be sentenced a year and a day after he was taken into custody for a June 2 robbery of a Dollar General store on Belmont Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who police said exchanged gunfire with a store clerk after an attempted robbery in May pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to three separate store robberies.

Terron Jones, 21, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to three counts of interference with interstate commerce by means of robbery and two counts of brandishing or carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Sentencing is set for June 3 before Judge Polster.

Jones will be sentenced a year and a day after he was taken into custody for a June 2 robbery of a Dollar General store on Belmont Avenue.

Jones pleaded guilty to a May 16 robbery of the Rite Aid on East Midlothian Boulevard; a May 22 robbery at the E. Midlothian Blvd. Speedway and a May 23 robbery at a Wilson Ave. Check ‘N Go.

In the Wilson Avenue robbery, police said Jones exchanged gunfire with an employee who chased Jones out of the store and fired several shots at him. Police shut down the Center Street Bridge for a time to look for evidence or to see if anyone was hit by gunfire but they found nothing. No one was injured.

City police used video and tips from the community to take Jones into custody.

Jones’ case is the second that federal authorities have prosecuted for a string of store robberies, a crime that has plagued the city at different times through the years. Last year, two men were given lengthy prison sentences in federal court for robbing several stores in Youngstown, Struthers and Boardman.

Jones is charged federally with interfering with commerce by disrupting the movement of “articles and commodities” through robbery.