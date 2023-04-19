YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man Wednesday pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for shooting a woman who was vandalizing a car in his yard. He also pleaded guilty to a separate gun charge.

Leland Love, 21, pleaded guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a charge of felonious assault for the Jan. 11 shooting and a separate charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of six to seven and a half years on the felonious assault charge and an additional year for the firearms charge, for a total of seven to eight and a half years in prison.

Sentencing will be on April 26.

Love was first arrested after police were called about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 11 to a home on Edwards Street for a report of gunfire.

As police arrived, a woman showed up at St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated after she was grazed by a bullet.

Police said Love fired at the woman from a window in the home as she was vandalizing a car in the backyard and he was arrested.

While free on bail March 3, a car he was driving was pulled over by police and officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

After that arrest, Love’s bond was revoked and he has been in the county jail since then.