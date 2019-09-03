Youngstown man pleads guilty to having gun illegally

Callier is not allowed to have a gun because he was convicted of felonious assault for a shooting in 2009

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who served a five-year prison term for a 2009 shooting pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing for Dominique Callier, 27, will be December 17 before Judge Sara Lioi.

Callier was arrested March 23 by city police at a club on West Hylda Avenue.

An indictment in the case said he had a .40-caliber handgun on him when he was arrested.

Callier is not allowed to have a gun because he was convicted of two counts of felonious assault for the 2009 shooting.

He was sentenced in 2011 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

He remains in federal custody.