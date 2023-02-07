YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was arrested in October by Austintown police on a gun charge pleaded guilty today in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Malcolm Dyer, 23, entered his plea in the U.S. Northern District Court before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi.

A sentencing date has been set for June 6.

Dyer was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11 by Austintown police after officers found a loaded handgun in a car Dyer was in that was pulled over after turning from South Raccoon Road onto Mahoning Avenue.

Reports said when police went to talk to Dyer, they noticed a handgun in his pants.

The gun had been reported stolen by Boardman police and when officers searched the car, they found a small amount of cocaine between the door and the passenger seat, reports said.

Dyer is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 drug conviction from the Fayette County Common Pleas Court in Pennsylvania.