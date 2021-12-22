YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East LaClede Avenue man who was originally arrested by Boardman police for shoplifting from Walmart pleaded guilty this week in federal court to a weapons charge.

Ralph Riddle, 44, entered a plea Tuesday in the U.S. Northern Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker to a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Sentencing is set for April 14 before Judge Barker. He has been in the Mahoning County Jail since Sept. 18, two days after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Barker’s charge came after an Aug. 30 arrest by Boardman police at the Doral Drive Walmart after receiving a call that three men tried to leave without paying for over 20 items.

Riddle was caught by police, and in a backpack he was carrying, officers found 2.6 grams of cocaine and 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition, reports said.

He was arraigned in county court in Boardman and pleaded guilty to drug and theft charges. He was not charged in county court with having the ammunition.

Riddle is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition because of a 2008 drug conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and a 2013 weapons conviction in federal court.