Youngstown man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

The charge came from a 2016 traffic stop by city police

by: Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brentwood Avenue man pleaded guilty Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a gun charge.

Joseph Crockett, 32, will be sentenced Dec. 27 by Judge Christopher A. Boyko after pleading guilty to a superseding bill of information to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Crockett pleaded guilty to having a 9mm pistol with him Nov. 21, 2016, during a traffic stop by city police on the south side.

He is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2008 conviction in federal court on a drug charge.

The case was originally bound over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court but later transferred to federal court.

