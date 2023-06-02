YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Sept. 6 for a city man who pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to drug and gun charges.

Tevin Wright, 32, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge John R. Adams to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Knight in September, but it remained sealed until he was arrested in March.

Wright is accused of having drugs and two handguns on Aug. 26, 2021.

Wright is not allowed to have a gun because of convictions in drug cases in 2014 and 2016 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.