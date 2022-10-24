YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who had the evidence in his case dismissed only to see it restored after an appeal pleaded guilty Monday to gun and drug charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Kyree Grabe, 28, of Youngstown, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 1. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of six to seven and a half years in prison, with three years mandatory. Defense attorneys are expected to argue for a lesser sentence.

The case stems from an August 2020 arrest by Youngstown police across the street from the former All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue.

At the time, officers were working a special detail in the area around the bar because of concerns about shootings, gunfire and other issues that impacted the area around the bar.

Police were standing on the corner of Mahoning and North Lakeview avenues to ensure a bar there was complying with state and local social distancing guidelines when Grabe pulled up on the sidewalk directly behind the officers and parked his car.

The officers told Grabe they would give him a parking ticket and Grabe asked if he had to sign it, reports said.

When Grabe was told no, he left the car and went to walk into the bar, reports said. Reports said he left a back window down, and when an officer looked inside, the officer saw the butt end of a handgun sticking out from under a seat.

Officers grabbed Grabe and placed him under arrest for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. They also searched him and found the cash and some drugs, reports said. It was then that a large crowd appeared and several officers were called in because they were unruly.

Because of the crowd, the decision was made to tow the car to the B&O Station on lower Mahoning Avenue, where the car was searched. Inside the car, police found more crack cocaine and a large bag of heroin along with a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

The bar was declared a nuisance and has been closed since late August 2020.

Grabe’s attorney, Mark Lavelle, filed a motion asking that the evidence seized by police be thrown out and Judge Donofrio ruled in his favor. However, prosecutors appealed and the Seventh District Court Of Appeals reversed the ruling in May.

Because he pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony, Grabe must serve at least three years in prison before he is entitled to ask for an early release.