Youngstown man pleads guilty to cyberstalking charge

Investigators said Didier Saint Julien started stalking a victim online, creating social media accounts under a false name

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to a federal cyberstalking charge.

Didier Saint Julien was charged with stalking a victim, beginning in April 2018.

Saint Julien started commenting on the victim’s Facebook and Instagram pages last year and later attempted to make physical contact with the victim, taking pictures of the victim’s car, according to court documents.

Investigators say Saint Julien also attempted contacting relatives of the victims, leading the victim to get a protection order against him.

Court documents state Saint Julien continued to contact the victim, texting the person and creating social media accounts under a false name.

Saint Julien is expected to appear in a federal courtroom for his sentencing at 2 p.m. April 14.

He’ll remain in custody until then, according to court records.