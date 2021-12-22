YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man charged in federal court with asking a Farmdale teen for nude pictures and forcing the teen to perform a sex act on an infant pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation Tuesday.

Sentencing will be April 22 for Andrew Strickland, 26, who entered his guilty before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Strickland was indicted in March 2020 following a July 2019 investigation by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began after the teen contacted the sheriff’s office.

Authorities served a search warrant in October of 2019 at Strickland’s home on Cambridge Avenue, where he told authorities he had created several fake Facebook profiles because he did not want his wife and mother to know what he was doing online.

Warrants were also served for investigators to search Strickland’s phone and Facebook page.

Strickland’s attorneys originally filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and asked for a competency evaluation of their client. The evaluation, which was completed in December of 2020, found that Strickland is competent to stand trial.

Court records do not mention if Strickland is in federal detention. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail when a complaint was initially filed against him, but he is no longer there, according to jail records.