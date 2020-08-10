Youngstown man pleads guilty to charges of robberies

One of two men charged with a series of robberies between October and January pleaded guilty last week to a bill of information in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men charged with a series of robberies between October and January pleaded guilty last week to a bill of information in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Melvin Jackson, 18, of Youngstown, entered his pleas before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert to three counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery and two counts of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 19 before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Jackson pleaded guilty to a Dec. 17 robbery of a Speedway on East Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman; a December 19 robbery of a Subway across the street in Youngstown; and a Dec. 21 robbery at a Kwik Fill on Youngstown-Poland Road in Struthers.

The firearms counts are for the first two robberies.

A criminal complaint was first filed in January against Jackson and Edgar Ramirez, 22, also of Youngstown.

Court records show that Ramirez’s case has been continued until Aug. 19. A bill of information is expected to be filed against Ramirez at that time.

The two were able to be charged federally because the stores sell goods “shipped by interstate” and the stores were forced to close for periods of time after the robberies.

An affidavit in the case said Jackson confessed to taking part in seven robberies in Youngstown dating back to October.

Investigators were able to find clothes and shoes both men wore during the robberies and two separate firearms as well, the affidavit said.

More stories from WKBN.com: