Youngstown man pleads guilty in federal firearms case; Canfield man receives his sentence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men had firearms cases Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Victor Caban Jr., 40, of Canfield, was sentenced to 13 months in prison by U.S. Judge Pamela Barker on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Caban was indicted in July after federal agents investigating his 2018 purchase of a handgun found a different handgun in his home. Caban is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2004 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a drug charge. His lawyer was asking for a sentence of probation or house arrest.

Pleading guilty to a charge before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was Lamar Armstrong, 32, of Dupont Street. He will be sentenced June 9, also by Judge Pearson.

Armstrong was arrested last month following a foot and vehicle chase in the Stansbury Apartments that culminated in him being bitten by a police dog.

Armstrong was indicted July 31 by a federal grand jury for a May 11 arrest in which officers say he ran from police after running a stop sign on the South Side. He was caught in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue.

Police reported finding a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the car that was reported stolen in 2017 out of Youngstown.

Armstrong is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2005 conviction in common pleas court for carrying a concealed weapon. He also has drug convictions in common pleas court in 2012 and 2013.

Armstrong is also a suspect in a January 1 shooting in the parking lot of a Logan Avenue bar when a man was shot in the leg. That case is pending in common pleas court.