Youngstown man pleads guilty in federal court to having a machine gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cambridge Avenue man this week pleaded guilty in federal court to having an unregistered machine gun.

Marlin Black, 27, will be sentenced July 13 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after pleading guilty Tuesday before Judge Dan Aaron Polster to charges of having a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The charges stem from a July 31 arrest by city police that resulted in Black’s second arrest within a year for being a felon in possession of a firearm and third overall.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in October.

The indictment said Black had a 9mm Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol in his home July 31 that was found after police responded to a call for a fight with weapons.

His girlfriend and mother of his three children told police she was arguing with Black over carrying his fourth child when she drove to the house.

She said she tried to talk to Black through the home’s surveillance system, but when she got no answer, she went to drive away and heard shots.

When police got there, Black tried to run out the back door but went back inside, reports say. He later surrendered to police and told them they could check for a gun.

Officers went inside and found a revolver, drugs and cash. They waited for a search warrant before looking further, at which point they found three rifles, a revolver reported stolen out of Jefferson Township, more drugs and $80,845 in several vacuum-sealed bags throughout the house.

The Glock 17 is a handgun, but the indictment said Black had a device attached to the gun that allowed it to fire like a machine gun. It is not uncommon for handguns to have high-capacity magazines attached that allow them to fire as many rounds as a semiautomatic rifle.

Black has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest. He was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on 11 counts stemming from the arrest, including six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, but court records do not show any activity in the case since December.