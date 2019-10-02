Youngstown man pleads guilty in federal court to gun, drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested on gun and drug charges who was then part of the first U.S. Marshals Top Five Most Wanted Fugitives list pleaded guilty Tuesday to gun and drug charges in federal court.

Michael Triplett, 33, of Berkley Avenue, entered guilty pleas to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Triplett entered his pleas before Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Sentencing is set for January 28.

Triplett was charged after he was arrested following a chase on January 31 by city police on the Madison Avenue Expressway. Reports said Triplett failed to stop after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.

In exchange for his plea, four other counts were dropped.

Inside the car, police found a stolen 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, heroin, crack and powder cocaine, pills and ammunition.

After Triplett stopped, he tried to run away but fell down a ravine and was caught by police. A police dog was able to find the drugs in the car he was driving.

Reports also said police found $2,000 cash in his car, reports said.

The case was bound over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after Triplett had already posted bond in municipal court, but dismissed May 31, two days after Triplett was indicted.

However, Triplett was on the run and was not captured by U.S. Marshals until June 29 at a home on the West Side. He was part of their first Top 5 Most Wanted Fugitives List.