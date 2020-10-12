Youngstown man on parole for robbery faces federal gun, drug charges

Brandon was charged after he was arrested May 15 by city police and parole agents who were doing a visit at his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who was on parole after serving an 18-year prison sentence was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges.

Edward Brandon, 36, of East Judson Avenue, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

The indictments were handed down Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio following a criminal complaint that was filed Sept. 25 in the court.

Brandon is expected to be arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson. A date for his arraignment has not been set yet.

Brandon was charged after he was arrested May 15 by city police and parole agents who were doing a visit at his home.

An affidavit in the case said officers could smell marijuana coming from Brandon’s upstairs bedroom when they went in the house and he admitted that he had been smoking marijuana. Under terms of his parole, he is not allowed to be using drugs or possessing any firearms.

Authorities searched his room and found a .40-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol, along with some crushed pills, 258 pills, marijuana and $3,244 cash.

After he was questioned, Brandon told authorities he had bought the .40-caliber pistol the day before the search. He said he paid $600 for it and he bought it “on the streets.” He said he had loaded the gun and was reading the instruction manual for how to use it, the affidavit said.

Brandon told authorities the 9mm pistol was broke but someone gave it to him “for show” the affidavit said.

Brandon was released from prison in June of 2018 after serving a sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a series of robberies and assaults with other South Side teens.

In one of the cases, Brandon pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault for a June 2000 shooting at the former South Side Civics that wounded a woman.

Brandon was placed on parole after he was released from prison.

