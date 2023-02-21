YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are asking for help in finding a man reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Casey, 85, was last seen driving a blue 2018 Ford Focus from his home on Louise Rita Court in Youngstown at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say he hasn’t returned and are concerned for his safety, as Casey has dementia.

Casey is described as a white male aged 85, standing 5-foot-10, weighing 190 pounds and having gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is advised to call 911 or the missing persons hotline at 888-637-1113.