Youngstown man made up ruse to get girlfriend home from work to shoot at her, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault Wednesday after reports say he lured his girlfriend home from by telling her there was a fire, then shot at her.

Herman Posey, 43, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. He was arrested just after 10 a.m. Wednesday after police were called to the 2700 block of Hammaker Street for a report of gunfire.

Reports said a woman told police she had been arguing with Posey. She said after she left for work, he called her and said her apartment was on fire.

When she came home, the man fired a shot at her from a handgun, but missed, reports say.

Posey then ran away toward his apartment on Robinwood Place, reports say, where police found him. Reports say they found a handgun in a clothes basket next to him.

A witness told police they heard a gunshot and saw Posey raise a gun like he was shooting, reports say. Another witness told police they saw Posey holding a gun as he was running away.

Police did find a shell casing on Hammaker Street near where the woman said she was shot, reports say.