LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was killed in a crash Friday night in Liberty Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened at 9:18 p.m. on Interstate 80 near mile post 230.

Paul Gregory Curry Jr., 43, was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey eastbound on I-80 when he drove off the right side of the road, overturned the vehicle and was thrown from it.

According to Highway Patrol, Curry was not wearing a seat belt and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The right lane of I-80 was closed for approximately an hour due to the investigation.