YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges.

Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said officers in an unmarked cruiser were behind a car on Erie Street about 5:05 p.m. when a man jumped in the open passengers side window.

Reports said the man’s legs were still sticking out of the window when the car drove away, so officers pulled the car over at Erie Street and East Philadelphia Avenue.

When officers asked if there were any weapons in the car, reports said Lett’s demeanor changed. When asked again, Lett told police there was a gun in the glove box.

Police looked in the glove box and found a .25-caliber pistol that had a round in the chamber and a round in the magazine.

Lett is not allowed to have a gun due to a conviction in juvenile court for kidnapping. He is also on probation for breaking and entering, reports said.

The driver of the car was cited for driving under suspension. Reports said police will consult with prosecutors today because the driver has a protection order against her and is not allowed to be around firearms.