YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Youngstown man who investigators say has been on the run for several months now.

Charles Allen appeared in Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon on kidnapping and felonious assault charges in connection with an incident in June.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught up with him Tuesday when he showed up in Boardman court for an unrelated hearing.

Allen is due back in court again next month.

