YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man free on bond on a gun charge, who was arrested Tuesday on a felony domestic violence warrant, had another warrant filed against him Wednesday charging him with felonious assault.

Tyler Verhest, 23, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on both charges in municipal court.

Verhest was arrested Tuesday at a Renee Avenue house in Struthers by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for a fifth-degree felony charge of domestic violence as well as a first-degree misdemeanor charge of child endangering.

Reports said Verhest said is accused of slapping the mother of his child on Dec. 1 while he was holding the child at an apartment in the 2200 block of Canfield Road.

Police were called there about just after 9 a.m. by the woman, who said she opened her door and found Verhest there “unexpectedly” with the child. She said wanted him to leave, and he slapped her.

The child endangering charge was filed because it is alleged that Verhest was holding the child when he slapped the victim. He was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence against the same victim earlier this year, but that charge was dropped on Oct. 14 because the victim could not be reached by prosecutors, court records show.

The domestic violence charge is a felony because the victim is pregnant, according to court records. The warrants were filed Monday.

The felonious assault warrant filed Wednesday charges Verhest with knocking a man’s teeth out on Nov. 30 during a fight at an East Midlothian Boulevard bar.

Verhest had been free on $10,000 bond after he was arrested March 4 by Youngstown police on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury and he was indicted April 14.

He has a motion to suppress in the gun case set for Dec. 22, according to court records.