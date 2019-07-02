LIVE NOW /
Youngstown man jailed, accused of inappropriately touching teen with developmental delays

Detectives say Daniel Gould is a registered sex offender

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges in Warren after police say he admitted to inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Daniel Gould, 32, is charged with gross sexual imposition. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Sunday.

Gould was arraigned on the charge in Warren Municipal Court Monday morning. His bond was set at $5,000.

Detectives say Gould is a registered sex offender. Records show he was convicted of indecent assault in Pennsylvania.

“It’s troubling because he had access to a girl who has developmental delays and was able to take advantage of that,” Det. Nick Carney said.

Gould is due back in Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on July 8.

