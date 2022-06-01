YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was sentenced to probation after being caught in a 2019 sex sting was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Nicholas Sammartino, 23, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Sammartino was indicted by a county grand jury in February for having sex with the girl in late 2021 in Youngstown. Sammartino pleaded guilty to the charges March 11. Besides the sex charge, Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day said Sammartino had child pornography on his phone when he was arrested.

In 2019, Sammartino was one of over a dozen men who were arrested following a sex sting where the defendants tried to arrange meetings online with people who they thought were underage girls to have sex, but instead were police officers posing as underage girls. He was sentenced to probation in that case.

Judge Donofrio said the fact that Sammartino had committed a similar crime before, plus other crimes, led him to believe that prison was necessary.

“Based on your criminal history you do pose a risk of committing similar crimes of this nature,” Judge Donofrio said.

As part of his plea agreement, Sammartino is also required to register as a Tier III sex offender, which means he must register with the sheriff where he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life.