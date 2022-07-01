YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on three counts of rape.

An additional charge of gross sexual imposition was also filed against Brian Bigsby, 51.

Bigsby was charged after police were called April 4 to North Belle Vista Avenue and Connecticut avenues for a report that Bigsby had sexually assaulted a female juvenile. An incident report for the arrest was blacked out.

Bigsby has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arraignment in municipal court.