YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man has been indicted on multiple counts of child pornography.

On Thursday, a Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted Eduardo Pagan, 45, on 15 felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Pagan was arrested in February after investigators found numerous “articles of electronic evidence” that were seized.

Pagan is expected to be in court next month.