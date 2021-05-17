Youngstown man indicted in federal court on child pornography charges

He has been in the Mahoning County Jail on $345,000 bond since his arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal indictment was unsealed Monday charging a Youngstown man with possessing child pornography.

Jason Huffman, 48, of Hartford Avenue, was indicted in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on two counts of transportation of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexual activity; two counts of sexual exploitation of children; and possessing child pornography.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko.

Huffman has yet to be arraigned.

Huffman was arrested Feb. 17 after members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force served a search warrant at his home as part of a child pornography investigation.

He has been in the Mahoning County Jail on $345,000 bond since his arrest.

At the time he was arrested, authorities provided almost no information about the charges but the indictment in the federal case said that Huffman had been involved in sending pornographic images of children to others dating back to August of 2015.

He is also accused of enticing a minor in June of 2017 and August of 2019 to pose for a pornographic image that could be sent to someone else, according to the indictment.