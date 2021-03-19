Youngstown man indicted, accused of taking car at gunpoint, forcing driver to withdraw money

Jahod Rose, 27, is facing a first-degree felony count of kidnapping and a second-degree felony count of robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Scott Street man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury, accused of taking a car at gunpoint and forcing the driver to withdraw money from an ATM.

Jahod Rose, 27, is facing a first-degree felony count of kidnapping and a second-degree felony count of robbery. He has been free on $20,000 bond since he was arraigned Feb. 26 in municipal court.

At the time of his arraignment, court records show Rose was only charged with robbery.

Reports said a man told police he was stopped at a stopped about 8:40 p.m. Feb. 22 at the intersection of Hilton Avenue and Rush Boulevard when a car stopped in front of him, blocking him in. A man cradling what appeared to be a gun jumped in the man’s passenger seat and ordered him to drive.

Reports said the suspect, later identified as Rose, made the victim drive to a South Avenue and withdraw $60 from an ATM machine.

The man got away from the robber and called police from an East Midlothian Boulevard gas station.

Rose is expected to be arraigned March 30 in common pleas court.