Youngstown man charged after attacking brother with knife, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side Youngstown man was arrested after reports said he attacked his brother with a knife before he tried to cut his own throat.

Police were called about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 200 block of Mumford Avenue where a man told officers he had spotted his brother, Karim Beacham, 41, at a drug house earlier in the day and warned him not to come back to their home if he was going to continue to use drugs.

Beacham did return to the home, and when his brother confronted him, he attacked the man with a knife, according to reports.

The brother managed to ward off Beacham, but Beacham then tried to cut himself before police got there.

Beacham is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.