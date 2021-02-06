Youngstown man in custody after months on the run, now facing federal charges

Tyron Scott was was indicted in September for his involvement in distributing cocaine in the Warren area in 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to U.S. Marshals, a man was arrested Saturday who has been on the run from federal charges since September.

Tyron Scott, 23, was indicted in September for his involvement in distributing cocaine in the Warren area in 2019 and for supplying drugs that led to an overdose in Youngstown.

That person ingested a combination that included fentanyl.

Scott was charged along with 53-year-old Kenneth Mazurkiewicz, who was arraigned in September and released on bond.

Scott did not appear for his arraignment and has been on the run until Saturday.