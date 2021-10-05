Youngstown man in child porn case asks court to be released early from prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Matta Avenue man serving a nine-year prison sentence on child pornography charges has asked a judge for an early release from prison.

Prosecutors filed their opposition Tuesday to the motion filed by Robert Dash, 62, who was sentenced to prison in 2016 by former Common Pleas Court Judge Shirley Christian in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Dash was sentenced after pleading to a second-degree felony count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and two third-degree felony counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Dash, acting as his own attorney, filed his motion Sept. 21. Judge Anthony D’Apolito, who took over for Judge Christian, denied in 2020 a motion by Dash to reconsider his sentence.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews wrote in her opposition brief that Dash was had videos and photographs of children, some under the age of 10, performing sexual acts on themselves and others.

Dash was charged after city police, along with the FBI and the state Bureau of Criminal Identification, served a search warrant at his home and found the pornography on his computer in May of 2015.

Dash entered his guilty pleas and was sentenced in April of 2016.

Dash also served a four-year prison sentence out of Trumbull County after he pleaded guilty there to charges that he had sex with a minor female. That sentence ran concurrently to his Mahoning County sentence, according to court records.