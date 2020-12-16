Youngstown man gets two years in stabbing case resulting from love triangle

The victim in the case said the stabbing stemmed from a series of clashes he had with Melvin Young over his girlfriend, who was caught between the victim and Young

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It is not uncommon for judges to quote from literary sources while on the bench, from “The Bible” to Shakespeare to famed judges.

Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum quoted from one of the most famous literary sources of the 20th Century:

Ann Landers.

The advice columnist got her due in court as the judge sentenced Melvin Young, 54, of Market Street, to two years in prison on a charge of attempted felonious assault for stabbing a man June 29 during an argument over another woman.

In a freewheeling sentencing hearing that at times resembled something that would be seen on a TV talk show, the victim in the case said the stabbing stemmed from a series of clashes he had with Young over his girlfriend, who was caught between the victim and Young.

Judge Krichbaum told the victim he needed to cut the woman out of his life.

“Dude, you’ve got to forget about her,” Judge Krichbaum said. “That’s what Ann Landers said yesterday.”

The victim said he had been jailed twice for getting in fights with Young before he was stabbed. He said Young and the woman flaunted their relationship in front of him, at one point even being together in the victim’s home. The victim said that day, he was going to boil some grease and pour it on both of them to get back at them because he had no other weapons available but “I said no. Why should I ruin my life?”

Young told the judge he was against a plea agreement that downgraded the charges from felonious assault and attempted murder, but Judge Krichbaum said the plea was good because it meant Young admitted he stabbed the victim and he was eligible to go prison.

Young’s attorney, Doug Taylor, told the judge his client has held a steady job for years and pays child support. He gave the judge letters from Young’s employer and others to vouch for his character.

Taylor said it was the victim who attacked Young with a golf club and Young defended himself.

Young said that the victim had been abusing the woman.

But Judge Krichbaum said that Young should have called police instead of getting into a confrontation.

“When you put holes in other people with guns or knives, then you’re going down,” Judge Krichbaum said.

The woman who was the center of the dispute did not appear in court.