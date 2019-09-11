Youngstown man gets three-year sentence for stolen gun

The break-in came just weeks after Green was released from an 18-month prison sentence he served for a police chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to stealing a gun out of a car in Mill Creek Park was sentenced Wednesday.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony D’Apolito sentenced 26-year-old Delord Green to three years in prison.

D’Apolito’s sentence went beyond a recommendation by attorneys to give Green a two-year sentence.

Green pleaded guilty August 9 to charges of grand theft of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated menacing.

Green was arrested for smashing the window of a car April 15 in Mill Creek Park and taking two credit cards and a 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol that was in the car.

The break-in came just weeks after Green was released from an 18-month prison sentence he served for a police chase.