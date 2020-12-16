Youngstown man gets prison time for Farrell bank robbery

Prosecutors said he and two others robbed the bank of $62,000 at gunpoint last year

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a bank robbery in Farrell last year.

Demetrius Harris, 20, was convicted of armed bank robbery and using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said Harris and two others — 19-year-old Darion Fitzgerald and 20-year-old Taevon Young, both of Cleveland — drove from Ohio to Farrell, Pennsylvania on November 1, 2019 and the robbed the First National Bank on Indiana Avenue.

They said Harris and Fitzgerald went into the bank with a rifle and handgun, while Young was the lookout.

Harris pointed the handgun at bank tellers and demanded money.

The men ran away after taking about $62,000, according to investigators.

Harris was arrested later, with about $55,000 cash in his backpack, and confessed to the crime.

Fitzgerald and Young are waiting for trial.