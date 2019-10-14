Youngstown man gets prison time for deadly Akron crash

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed one person in Akron last December.

Timothy Goforth, 20, was driving a car stolen out of Austintown when Akron police tried to pull him over for running a red light on December 10, 2018.

They said Goforth wouldn’t stop and was driving recklessly, running several stop signs. Police said he crashed into another car, then took off running.

The driver of the other car died as a result of the crash.

Goforth pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, failure to stop after an accident and receiving stolen property.

He’ll be eligible for early release after serving eight years of his 10-year sentence.