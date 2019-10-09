Youngstown man gets 10-year federal sentence on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who has three prior felony convictions and one in federal court was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on a gun charge.

The sentence for Edward Lightning, 36, will run consecutive to a two-year sentence he was given in May in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the same case, bringing his total time in prison to 12 years.

Lightning pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio earlier this year to a single count of being a felon with a firearm. The sentence was handed down by U.S. Judge John Adams.

The charges in both state and federal court stem from a Sept. 21, 2018 foot and car chase on the East Side after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. He was caught on South Garland Avenue.

Reports said police found a 9mm handgun which was reported stolen from Columbiana County and seven bags of crack cocaine.

An affidavit in the federal case said that Lightning was convicted of three felonies in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court as well as a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court before his arrest last September.

In the prior federal case, Lightning was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

In a sentencing memorandum accompanying his case asking for a lenient sentence, attorneys for Lightning said their client has been traumatized since witnessing the death of his mother at the age of 13.

Lightning dropped out of school in the seventh grade and is on medication for depression and schizophrenia, the memorandum said. The memorandum also said Lightning has never been convicted of a crime of violence, and the charge he was being sentenced for also was not a crime of violence because there was no human victim.

In state court, Lightning was sentenced in May on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.