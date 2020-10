Noah Bainbridge is scheduled to appear in court next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is sitting in jail and facing charges in two counties.

Noah Bainbridge is charged in Mahoning County with having sex with two underage teenagers at a home in Boardman.

He is also facing three counts of receiving stolen property in Columbiana County after prosecutors say he was caught with several stolen credit cards.

Bainbridge is due in court next week.

