Youngstown man facing several charges following family fight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Judson Avenue man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he kicked the door to a police cruiser so hard he bent the frame.

Troy Griffin, 22, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a felony charge of vandalism and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

Police were called about 10:15 a.m. Monday to a home in the 500 block of West Judson Avenue. When they arrived, a woman there told them that Griffin, her son, threatened her and his brother over money he claimed was stolen.

As police were trying to sort the situation out, reports said Griffin stood at the top of the steps and yelled and screamed at his mother and brother. He refused to take his hands out of his pockets until he was ordered to his knees and searched at gunpoint, reports said.

Officers say Griffin fought them as they took him to the cruise. Once inside, Griffin kicked the door several times, damaging the frame, according to the report.

Police say he also banged his head into a screen that separates the front and back seats.

On the way to the jail reports said Griffin threatened to kill his family and the grandchildren of the officer whose cruiser he was in, reports said.