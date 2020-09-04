Youngstown man facing several charges after police report finding guns, drugs, nearly $81,000

Marlin Black was arrested in July after police were called to his house on a report of a fight with weapons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors are looking to seize almost $81,000 from a man arrested after police responded to a shots fired call at his home.

Marlin Black, 27, of Youngstown, was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence, six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Black has been in the county jail since a July 29 arrest by city police. He is expected to be arraigned Sept. 15 in common pleas court before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Black was arrested after police were called to his house on a report of a fight with weapons.

His girlfriend and mother of his three children told police she was arguing with Black over carrying his fourth child when she drove to the house.

She said she tried to talk to Black through the home’s surveillance system but when she got no answer, she went to drive away and heard shots.

When police got there, Black tried to run out the back door but went back inside, reports say. He later surrendered to police and told them they could check for a gun.

Officers went inside and found a revolver, drugs and cash. They waited for a search warrant before looking further, at which point they found three rifles, a revolver reported stolen out of Jefferson Township, more drugs and $80,845 in several vacuum-sealed bags throughout the house.

Black is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 drug conviction, according to the indictment.

More stories from WKBN.com: