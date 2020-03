Estep is set to appear in court next Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man charged with rape and gross sexual imposition is waiting for his next court appearance.

U.S. Marshals arrested 53-year-old Rondal Estep at his East Midlothian Boulevard home on Monday. He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Estep is set to appear in court next Tuesday.