Youngstown man facing probation talks his way into jail sentence

Delvin Williams seemed genuinely perplexed as he was led away by deputies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Delvin Willians was all set to get probation Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two drug charges and an unrelated complicity charge.

Instead, the West Evergreen Avenue man talked himself into a six-month prison sentence. That came after Judge Anthony D’Apolito said he did not believe the circular reasoning behind Williams’ denial that he had no idea how a bag of fentanyl that police found in his pants pocket during an Oct. 22 traffic stop got there.

To compound matters: Williams was stopped by Youngstown police for running a red light and cutting off an unmarked car at Atkinson and Victor avenues shortly after he left a courtroom — Judge D’Apolito’s courtroom.

Williams said he had no idea how the drugs got in his pants pocket. Reports said he also had a digital scale in his pockets when he was arrested.

“You came to my court with drugs?” the judge asked him.

“Someone put it in my coat pocket when I left here,” Williams replied, although Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Paris said the drugs were in Williams’ pants pocket.

Williams said he was not lying and had no reason to lie. He told the judge he told the police “they could have whatever I have.” Even though he also admitted he didn’t know that he had anything.

“You don’t expect me to believe everything you said, do you?” the judge asked him.

Williams stuck to his story. “I was picking up my older children from work and going to work,” he said.

Judge D’Apolito said he did not believe Williams. The judge said he agrees in rehabilitation, but a person can only be rehabilitated when they admit they did something wrong and broke the law, something Williams did not do, the judge said.

Williams maintained the fact he pleaded guilty and admitted he had drugs was proof enough that he did not deserve prison. The judge did not buy it.

“If you came in and said, ‘I had it,’ I would try to help you,” Judge D’Apolito said. “You talked yourself right into state [prison] time. This is the first time I’ve ever done this.”

Williams seemed genuinely perplexed as he was led away by deputies.

“What did I do?” he asked. “This is weird.”